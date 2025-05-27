Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 46.15% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 60.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1135.48% to Rs 7.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1087.85% to Rs 12.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.380.26 46 12.711.07 1088 OPM %55.2646.15 -58.6944.86 - PBDT0.270.15 80 7.680.62 1139 PBT0.270.15 80 7.680.62 1139 NP0.240.15 60 7.660.62 1135

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 29.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Drilling & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 71.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Majestic Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit declines 46.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit declines 7.14% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story