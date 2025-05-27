Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.15% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 60.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1135.48% to Rs 7.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1087.85% to Rs 12.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
