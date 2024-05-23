Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanblue Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sanblue Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.40% to Rs 1.40 crore

Net Loss of Sanblue Corporation reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 54.40% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.77% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.96% to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.403.07 -54 1.403.78 -63 OPM %-3.57-1.30 --20.00-6.88 - PBDT-0.03-0.04 25 0.360.71 -49 PBT-0.03-0.04 25 0.340.69 -51 NP-0.02-0.04 50 0.250.69 -64

