Sanco Trans standalone net profit declines 29.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 28.27 croreNet profit of Sanco Trans declined 29.23% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 28.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.57% to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 104.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content