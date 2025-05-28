Esab India standalone net profit rises 7.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 367.72 crore

Net profit of Esab India rose 7.19% to Rs 47.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 367.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 340.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.63% to Rs 175.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 1373.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1243.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

367.72340.931373.471243.3217.8818.2617.8018.3166.4563.45250.64233.7562.5359.92235.72219.9647.4344.25175.42162.98

