Esab India standalone net profit rises 7.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 367.72 croreNet profit of Esab India rose 7.19% to Rs 47.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 367.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 340.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.63% to Rs 175.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 1373.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1243.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
