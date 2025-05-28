TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 202.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.29% to Rs 486.83 crore

Net profit of TGV Sraac rose 202.65% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.29% to Rs 486.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 368.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.71% to Rs 92.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 1749.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1545.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

