TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 202.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales rise 32.29% to Rs 486.83 crore

Net profit of TGV Sraac rose 202.65% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.29% to Rs 486.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 368.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.71% to Rs 92.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 1749.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1545.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales486.83368.00 32 1749.041545.95 13 OPM %12.043.78 -12.868.59 - PBDT55.0313.07 321 213.63127.26 68 PBT30.21-8.61 LP 125.5543.76 187 NP21.707.17 203 92.1260.72 52

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

