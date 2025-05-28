Epack Durable consolidated net profit rises 35.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.36% to Rs 643.25 crore

Net profit of Epack Durable rose 35.54% to Rs 37.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.36% to Rs 643.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 525.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.89% to Rs 55.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.93% to Rs 2170.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1419.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

643.25525.702170.871419.5611.0210.447.128.0862.6649.12121.7984.6850.2938.5674.4049.2037.7227.8355.1435.37

