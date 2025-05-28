Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Munoth Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Munoth Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Munoth Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 218.18% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 0.350.11 218 OPM %-33.33-300.00 -14.29-554.55 - PBDT0.13-0.09 LP 0.25-0.21 LP PBT0.13-0.09 LP 0.24-0.22 LP NP0.09-0.09 LP 0.18-0.22 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Esab India standalone net profit rises 7.19% in the March 2025 quarter

TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 202.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Williamson Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Epack Durable consolidated net profit rises 35.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story