Sanco Trans standalone net profit rises 1480.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.51% to Rs 31.93 crore

Net profit of Sanco Trans rose 1480.65% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.51% to Rs 31.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.31.9325.248.494.873.261.961.990.654.900.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News