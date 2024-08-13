Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 52.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 5.22% to Rs 68.65 crore

Net profit of Sandesh rose 52.68% to Rs 50.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.22% to Rs 68.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales68.6572.43 -5 OPM %22.6422.33 -PBDT65.9045.03 46 PBT64.1843.47 48 NP50.4933.07 53

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

