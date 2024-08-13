Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 52.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.22% to Rs 68.65 croreNet profit of Sandesh rose 52.68% to Rs 50.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.22% to Rs 68.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales68.6572.43 -5 OPM %22.6422.33 -PBDT65.9045.03 46 PBT64.1843.47 48 NP50.4933.07 53
