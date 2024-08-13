Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit rises 0.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 46.39 crore

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods rose 0.58% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 46.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.46.3940.544.764.832.392.392.322.321.731.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp