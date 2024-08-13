Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 87.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 462.04 crore

Net profit of Rana Sugars declined 87.64% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 462.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 499.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.462.04499.944.226.5812.1528.672.9120.841.9015.37

