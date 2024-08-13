Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 87.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 462.04 crore

Net profit of Rana Sugars declined 87.64% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 462.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 499.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales462.04499.94 -8 OPM %4.226.58 -PBDT12.1528.67 -58 PBT2.9120.84 -86 NP1.9015.37 -88

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

