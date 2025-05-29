Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandu Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 44.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sandu Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 44.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.81% to Rs 14.07 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals declined 44.07% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.16% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.13% to Rs 67.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.0715.60 -10 67.1967.28 0 OPM %3.203.85 -4.113.42 - PBDT0.490.91 -46 2.832.66 6 PBT0.340.72 -53 2.162.07 4 NP0.330.59 -44 1.551.46 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

South Asian Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 74.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit declines 4.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Shardul Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story