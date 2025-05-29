Sandu Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 44.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.81% to Rs 14.07 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals declined 44.07% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.16% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.13% to Rs 67.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

14.0715.6067.1967.283.203.854.113.420.490.912.832.660.340.722.162.070.330.591.551.46

