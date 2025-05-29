Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 74.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 41.11 crore

Net profit of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation declined 74.75% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 41.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs -31.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 39.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.91% to Rs 86.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

41.11-31.7586.19113.28-117.8195.69-67.78-27.766.75-31.59-9.52-51.496.73-13.19-9.61-51.643.7614.89-15.22-39.97

