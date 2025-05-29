Shardul Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -84.77 crore

Net loss of Shardul Securities reported to Rs 69.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 16.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -84.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.27% to Rs 32.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 63.86% to Rs 62.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

