Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.86% to Rs 29316.14 crore

Net profit of Steel Authority of India rose 11.13% to Rs 1251.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1125.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 29316.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27958.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.66% to Rs 2371.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3066.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 102479.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105378.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

