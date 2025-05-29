Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 4.86% to Rs 29316.14 crore

Net profit of Steel Authority of India rose 11.13% to Rs 1251.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1125.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 29316.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27958.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.66% to Rs 2371.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3066.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 102479.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105378.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29316.1427958.52 5 102479.06105378.33 -3 OPM %11.8812.46 -10.3910.58 - PBDT3210.463299.36 -3 9214.8510181.02 -9 PBT1686.621943.54 -13 3564.174902.65 -27 NP1251.001125.68 11 2371.823066.67 -23

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

