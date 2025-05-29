Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit declines 4.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 139.46% to Rs 1321.27 croreNet profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores declined 4.52% to Rs 156.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 139.46% to Rs 1321.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 551.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 96.53% to Rs 470.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 150.38% to Rs 3135.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1252.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
