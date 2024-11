GEE standalone net profit declines 64.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.04% to Rs 82.83 crore

Net profit of GEE declined 64.63% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.04% to Rs 82.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.82.8397.496.7110.013.578.242.557.221.915.40

