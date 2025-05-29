Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jyoti Structures Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Orchid Pharma Ltd and Astra Microwave Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 May 2025.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd crashed 9.70% to Rs 497.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53056 shares in the past one month.

Jyoti Structures Ltd tumbled 6.42% to Rs 20.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd lost 5.81% to Rs 1296.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9010 shares in the past one month.

Orchid Pharma Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 635.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8463 shares in the past one month.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd plummeted 4.84% to Rs 1108. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83482 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70825 shares in the past one month.

