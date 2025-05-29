Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFL Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

IFL Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 3524.62% to Rs 72.13 crore

Net profit of IFL Enterprises reported to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3524.62% to Rs 72.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 251.76% to Rs 2.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1363.71% to Rs 120.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales72.131.99 3525 120.618.24 1364 OPM %2.44-60.80 -1.58-1.82 - PBDT4.05-0.60 LP 4.511.51 199 PBT3.92-0.79 LP 4.011.27 216 NP3.04-0.68 LP 2.990.85 252

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

