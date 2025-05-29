Halder Venture reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.80% to Rs 146.99 crore

Net loss of Halder Venture reported to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.80% to Rs 146.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 252.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.89% to Rs 21.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 844.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 643.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

