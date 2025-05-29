Telecom stocks in action after TRAI data

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for April 2025.

The number of total telephone subscribers in India increased from 120.08 crore at the end of March 2025 to 120.38 crore at the end of April 2025, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.25%.

Total wireless (mobile + 5G FWA) subscribers increased from 116.37 crore at the end of March 2025 to 116.64 crore at the end of April 2025, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.23%.

The total broadband subscribers decreased from 94.41 crore at the end of March 2025 to 94.30 crore at the end of April 2025 with a monthly growth rate of -0.11%.

Reliance Jio added 26.44 lakh subscribers in the month of April 2025 and its total subscriber based stood at 47.24 crore. Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), which controls Reliance Jio, was up 0.25%.

Bharti Airtel shares were up 0.32%. The company added 1.70 lakh subscribers in the month of April 2025 and its total subscriber based stood at 38.99 crore.

Vodafone Idea shares were flat at Rs 7.12. The telco lost 6.47 lakh subscribers in the month of April 2025 and its total subscriber based stood at 20.47 crore.

As on 30 April 2025, the private access service providers held 92.08% market share of the wireless (mobile) subscribers, whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 7.92%.

