Dee Development sizzles after Q4 PAT surges 166% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Dee Development Engineers surged 10.50% to Rs 302 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 165.6% to Rs 31.50 crore on 17.75% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 286.36 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) zoomed 156.61% YoY to Rs 42.29 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Total expenses rose 6.09% to Rs 246.67 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 232.50 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 84.46 crore (down 21.04% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 48.06 crore (up 37.98% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 11.82 crore (down 2.15% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 66.53% to Rs 43.63 crore on 4.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 827.36 crore in FY25 over FY24.

DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), process industries and chemicals through engineering, procurement and manufacturing services.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

