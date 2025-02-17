Welspun Corp bags new order worth Rs 3,000 crore in US

Welspun Corp announced that it has received new orders worth Rs 3,000 crore for the supply of pipes in the US.

The two large orders included HSAW pipes and additional orders for HFIW pipes for the supply of coated pipes, primarily for natural gas pipeline projects. The execution of these orders was expected to be largely carried out during fiscal years 2026 and 2027, it added.

These wins continue to reinforce our leading and dominant market share in the USA O&G transmission space. Our outlook for the USA market continues to remain positive for the next few years, and Welspun is fully poised to benefit from more opportunities in the time to come, the company stated in regulatory filing.

With the addition of these new orders, the value of the company's consolidated order book stood at approximately Rs 18,000 crore.

Welspun Corp is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and distribution of steel and steel products.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 131.2% to Rs 674.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 291.86 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 3,613.51 crore in Q3 FY25, down 29.9% year on year.

Shares of Welspun Corp declined 2.39% to Rs 721.90 on the BSE.

