SOCAR, ONGC and MRPL signs tripartite MoU to enhance energy cooperation

At India Energy Week 2025, New Delhi

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) have signed a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during India Energy Week (IEW) 2025 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi. This strategic MoU aims to enhance energy cooperation through the mutual supply and trade of crude oil, LNG, and petroleum products between SOCAR and ONGC Group entities.

The Collaboration Framework MoU establishes a structured platform for engagement, facilitating in-depth discussions, information exchange, and the exploration of energy trade opportunities. It also enables the assessment and implementation of viable projects while optimizing supply chain strategies to drive commercial sustainability and operational efficiency. Each party remains independently responsible for its respective commitments under the MoU, ensuring a flexible, non-binding cooperation model that fosters long-term synergy and strategic alignment in the global energy sector.

