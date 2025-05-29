D & H India consolidated net profit rises 267.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.09% to Rs 59.15 croreNet profit of D & H India rose 267.27% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.09% to Rs 59.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 90.74% to Rs 5.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.51% to Rs 209.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content