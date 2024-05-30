Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 38.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 38.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 18.54% to Rs 48.68 crore

Net profit of Sangal Papers rose 38.71% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.54% to Rs 48.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.14% to Rs 2.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.82% to Rs 190.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales48.6859.76 -19 190.34226.10 -16 OPM %3.992.48 -3.532.79 - PBDT1.751.31 34 5.196.39 -19 PBT1.360.82 66 3.474.80 -28 NP0.860.62 39 2.473.39 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 156.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 48.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 47.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 26.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Ganga Papers India standalone net profit declines 29.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Pro Fin Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GSB Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pacheli Industrial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Innovative Tech Pack standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Autoriders International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story