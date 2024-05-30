Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 38.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.54% to Rs 48.68 crore

Net profit of Sangal Papers rose 38.71% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.54% to Rs 48.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.14% to Rs 2.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.82% to Rs 190.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

48.6859.76190.34226.103.992.483.532.791.751.315.196.391.360.823.474.800.860.622.473.39

