Volumes soar at Hindustan Zinc Ltd counter

Hindustan Zinc Ltd clocked volume of 77.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.14 lakh shares

KEI Industries Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 June 2025.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd clocked volume of 77.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.14 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.48% to Rs.459.75. Volumes stood at 7.35 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd saw volume of 75657 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7683 shares. The stock increased 0.28% to Rs.3,620.80. Volumes stood at 5722 shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd notched up volume of 21324 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2280 shares. The stock rose 6.44% to Rs.2,071.50. Volumes stood at 3847 shares in the last session. Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17989 shares. The stock gained 1.34% to Rs.531.95. Volumes stood at 18806 shares in the last session. IndusInd Bank Ltd recorded volume of 5.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.25% to Rs.843.50. Volumes stood at 97519 shares in the last session.