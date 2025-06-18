Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Hindustan Zinc Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Hindustan Zinc Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Zinc Ltd clocked volume of 77.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.14 lakh shares

KEI Industries Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 June 2025.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd clocked volume of 77.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.14 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.48% to Rs.459.75. Volumes stood at 7.35 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd saw volume of 75657 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7683 shares. The stock increased 0.28% to Rs.3,620.80. Volumes stood at 5722 shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd notched up volume of 21324 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2280 shares. The stock rose 6.44% to Rs.2,071.50. Volumes stood at 3847 shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17989 shares. The stock gained 1.34% to Rs.531.95. Volumes stood at 18806 shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd recorded volume of 5.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.25% to Rs.843.50. Volumes stood at 97519 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GBPUSD attempts recovery from 3-week low; UK Inflation awaited

Polycab India signs Rs 6,448-cr deal with BSNL for BharatNet project

GMR Airports handles over 10 million passengers in May'25

EMS emerges as lowest bidder for UP Jal Nigam project

Heranba Inds slips after CFO resigns

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story