Polycab India signs Rs 6,448-cr deal with BSNL for BharatNet project

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Polycab India said that it has executed a contract worth Rs 6,447.54 crore with Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) to act as the project implementation agency (PIA) for the BharatNet project in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.

The agreement, part of package 4 of the Amended BharatNet Programme, covers design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network infrastructure.

According to a stock exchange filing, Polycab India has entered into an agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) to act as the Project Implementation Agency (PIA) for the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network under BharatNet in the Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry Telecom Circles. The project, under Package No. 4, is valued at Rs 6,447.54 crores (inclusive of GST), comprising Rs 3,741.92 crores for capital expenditure (Capex), Rs 2,245.15 crores for operating expenses (Opex) for the newly constructed network, and Rs 460.47 crores for Opex of the existing network.

The construction is to be completed within three years, followed by a maintenance contract for a period of 10 years. The maintenance cost will be 5.5% per annum of Capex for the first five years, and 6.5% per annum of Capex for the subsequent five years.

The firm stated that the promoter/promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order(s)/contract(s), the company has stated that there is no such interest.

Polycab India is the largest manufacturer of wires and cables in India and a fast-growing player in the Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) space. The Group is also in the business of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit spiked 32.68% to Rs 734.40 crore on a 24.92% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,985.8 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Polycab India rose 0.24% to Rs 6,055.70 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

