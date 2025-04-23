Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.01% to Rs 49.85 crore

Net Loss of Sanginita Chemicals reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.01% to Rs 49.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.48% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.60% to Rs 229.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

49.8553.04229.68151.501.990.212.042.610.41-0.532.511.79-0.06-0.770.831.05-0.05-0.580.620.77

