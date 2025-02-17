Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sanguine Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net loss of Sanguine Media reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %-100.000 -PBDT-0.050 0 PBT-0.050 0 NP-0.050 0

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

