Sanguine Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net loss of Sanguine Media reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.050.04-100.000-0.050-0.050-0.050

Powered by Capital Market - Live News