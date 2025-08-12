Prima Plastics consolidated net profit declines 15.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.09% to Rs 47.14 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics declined 15.43% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 47.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.47.1440.9611.0711.657.526.255.754.633.183.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News