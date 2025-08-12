Ajcon Global Services consolidated net profit declines 44.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.14% to Rs 2.54 crore

Net profit of Ajcon Global Services declined 44.12% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 42.14% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.544.3918.5015.950.340.570.250.470.190.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News