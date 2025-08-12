Sambandam Spinning Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.04% to Rs 63.91 crore

Net profit of Sambandam Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.04% to Rs 63.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.63.9168.758.264.962.540.740.33-1.770.52-1.10

