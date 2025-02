Continental Petroleums standalone net profit rises 90.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 219.00% to Rs 29.22 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums rose 90.54% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 219.00% to Rs 29.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.29.229.167.6715.392.021.181.830.991.410.74

