Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 32.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 39.04% to Rs 68.88 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 32.15% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.04% to Rs 68.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales68.8849.54 39 OPM %4.694.14 -PBDT3.565.15 -31 PBT3.485.06 -31 NP2.493.67 -32

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

