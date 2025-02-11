Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 32.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.04% to Rs 68.88 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 32.15% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.04% to Rs 68.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.68.8849.544.694.143.565.153.485.062.493.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News