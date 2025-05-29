Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shashank Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shashank Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Shashank Traders reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vision Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Spice Islands Industries standalone net profit rises 1318.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 4750.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 23.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Bhilwara Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story