Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India standalone net profit rises 109.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.21% to Rs 220.90 crore

Net profit of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India rose 109.31% to Rs 60.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.21% to Rs 220.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.220.90172.3031.7836.9175.3064.3072.3063.2060.7029.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News