Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 35.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Delta Corp rose 35.89% to Rs 29.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 184.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 178.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.184.17178.0121.2326.5950.1359.3337.9547.1829.4621.68

