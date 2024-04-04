Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank Ltd spurts 1.15%, gains for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd spurts 1.15%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 255.5, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.59% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% jump in NIFTY and a 15.11% jump in the Nifty Private Bank.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 255.5, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22467.75. The Sensex is at 74089.06, up 0.29%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23746.9, up 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 266.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 256.8, up 0.96% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 13.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

