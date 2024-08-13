Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.59% to Rs 3.38 croreNet Loss of Santosh Fine Fab reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.383.47 -3 OPM %-2.372.02 -PBDT-0.20-0.07 -186 PBT-0.25-0.12 -108 NP-0.18-0.09 -100
