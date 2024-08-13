Baid Finserv standalone net profit declines 44.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.40% to Rs 18.88 croreNet profit of Baid Finserv declined 44.39% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.40% to Rs 18.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.8816.22 16 OPM %57.4279.16 -PBDT4.227.62 -45 PBT4.147.50 -45 NP3.125.61 -44
