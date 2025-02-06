Saptarishi Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
Sales decline 37.83% to Rs 9.76 crore

Net loss of Saptarishi Agro Industries reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 37.83% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales9.7615.70 -38 OPM %-2.971.15 -PBDT-0.430.11 PL PBT-0.440.10 PL NP-0.440.08 PL

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

