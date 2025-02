GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 189.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.97% to Rs 1073.65 crore

Net profit of GE Vernova T&D India rose 189.12% to Rs 142.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.97% to Rs 1073.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 838.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1073.65838.9816.7411.51201.6085.34189.8972.96142.6849.35

