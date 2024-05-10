Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sar Auto Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sar Auto Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 46.47% to Rs 5.39 crore

Net Loss of Sar Auto Products reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.47% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.71% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.61% to Rs 20.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.393.68 46 20.0411.61 73 OPM %6.125.43 -9.6316.80 - PBDT0.690.28 146 2.672.15 24 PBT0.29-0.04 LP 1.520.90 69 NP-0.06-0.32 81 1.170.62 89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Market trade higher; Auto shares accelerate

Market trade higher; Auto shares advance

Sensex slides 417 pts; auto shares in demand

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

Auto stocks rise

Brigade Ent inks pact for Rs 660 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Kapston Services standalone net profit rises 203.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Heads UP Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Citadel Realty &amp; Developers consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Nexus Select Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 251.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story