Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heads UP Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Heads UP Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net Loss of Heads UP Ventures reported to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.70% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.01 1500 0.630.73 -14 OPM %-1243.75-51500.00 --703.17-1369.86 - PBDT-1.95-5.03 61 -4.27-9.71 56 PBT-1.96-5.04 61 -4.32-9.75 56 NP-1.96-5.04 61 -4.32-9.66 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

ABFRL board OKs to demerge Madurai Fashion &amp; Lifestyle biz

ABFRL sizzles after board plans to demerge Madura Fashion &amp; Lifestyle biz

GOCL Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Medico Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Brigade Ent inks pact for Rs 660 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Citadel Realty &amp; Developers consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Nexus Select Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 251.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Par Drugs &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit rises 7.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 56.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story