Sar Auto Products standalone net profit declines 69.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.92% to Rs 3.52 crore

Net profit of Sar Auto Products declined 69.39% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 37.92% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.525.6711.6510.230.690.740.150.490.150.49

