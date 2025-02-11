Sar Auto Products standalone net profit declines 69.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.92% to Rs 3.52 croreNet profit of Sar Auto Products declined 69.39% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 37.92% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.525.67 -38 OPM %11.6510.23 -PBDT0.690.74 -7 PBT0.150.49 -69 NP0.150.49 -69
