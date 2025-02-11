Stratmont Industries standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.10% to Rs 22.00 crore

Net profit of Stratmont Industries declined 83.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 27.10% to Rs 22.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.22.0030.182.553.150.280.910.140.810.100.60

