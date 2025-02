AksharChem (India) standalone net profit rises 260.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.47% to Rs 90.69 crore

Net profit of AksharChem (India) rose 260.61% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.47% to Rs 90.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 75.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.90.6975.286.966.565.044.241.530.771.190.33

