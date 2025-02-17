Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 102.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 109.84 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products rose 102.02% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 109.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 122.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.109.84122.478.986.039.186.185.723.575.012.48

