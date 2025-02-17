Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 102.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 109.84 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products rose 102.02% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 109.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 122.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales109.84122.47 -10 OPM %8.986.03 -PBDT9.186.18 49 PBT5.723.57 60 NP5.012.48 102

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

