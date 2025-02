Senco Gold consolidated net profit declines 69.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.26% to Rs 2102.55 crore

Net profit of Senco Gold declined 69.37% to Rs 33.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 109.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.26% to Rs 2102.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1652.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2102.551652.203.8010.9658.71161.7545.63145.9033.48109.32

